Dougherty Co. judge represents Georgia in national digital training

Victoria M. Johnson is a judge in the Dougherty County magistrate court.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County judge was one of 24 judges from across the United States to attend an intensive five-day training course at the National Computer Forensic Insitute (NCFI) in Hoover, Alabama.

The course focused on equipping judges with advanced skills in handling digital evidence, cybercrime, computer forensics and technology-related legal issues. Dougherty County Judge Victoria M. Johnson was the only judge from Georgia, according to a release.

“Representing the State of Georgia, I am honored to bring cutting-edge judicial practices to handle cases with digital components,” Johnson said.

Johnson emphasized the critical role of understanding technology in addressing crimes involving digital evidence from computers, mobile devices, the cloud and other sources.

The course covered topics like cybercrime investigation, computer hardware, operating systems, Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) and privacy issues.

According to the release, Johnson recognizes the growing significance of digital evidence in legal proceedings and aims to make informed and legally sound decisions in cases involving technology.

“Computers impact every area of our lives, including the law. This training allowed me to learn from cyber experts and fellow judges. I am excited to implement this knowledge in Dougherty County,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

