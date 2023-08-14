Ask the Expert
Delta passengers temporarily stuck on Albany airport tarmac, takes 2 hours to deplane

By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Questions remain after passengers on a Delta flight were left unable to offboard due to staffing issues Sunday night.

The plane was stuck on the tarmac at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport after leaving Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The flight arrived in Albany around 9 p.m., but they were unable to start leaving the plane until around 10:48 p.m.

Passengers were reportedly told there was no one at the airport that would be able to help them leave the plane, so the flight may have to go back to Atlanta. The pilot also reportedly told passengers he would have to turn the plane off, meaning there would be no air on the plane.

There were around 50 to 70 people on the plane.

The Albany Police Department did arrive around 11 p.m. to help passengers offboard.

The plane did not make an emergency landing.

Reporter Gabrielle Taite will have more on this story on WALB News tonight.

