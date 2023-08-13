Wilcox County Patriots 2023 football season preview

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Rochelle the Patriots have started slow the past two seasons. It’ been injuries derailing Wilcox County. With one of the best players in South Georgia, the excitement is high for the start of the new year.

“We’ve lost a lot of Good players and his team’s gonna be a different team in the ones that have made it that far in the past. We tell them all the time just because guys leave we don’t expect anything different. We’re gonna expect them to continue to work hard in the weight room, then a practice field and do right in the classroom in the community and if you do those things or gives you a great chance to be able to achieve those things we want to achieve.”

To get to the Heights the Patriots want a lot will be on the shoulders of wide receiver stand out B.J. Gibson. The Florida State commit is one of the top receivers in the state. Last year, his connection with quarterback Abe Stowe proved to be lethal. Once again, Wilcox will focus the offense around the dual sport athlete, but this time he hast to take on a little bit different role as a veteran of the team.

“we got a lot of young as a stepping up so just lead those guys and make them the best they can be,” said Gibson.

One of those young guys will be the responsible for getting the ball to Gibson, something the Patriots are confident in.

They want Johnny to be Johnny and not try to fill the previous quarterbacks shoes.

Gibson said, “Johnny Nutt is our new quarterback, and I feel like he’s learned a lot over the summer and I feel like more the season progresses you get better throughout the games like, gameplay so I feel like he’ll get better throughout the season.”

“we’re not going to all him to do things that we asked abe to do it wouldn’t be fair to Johnny different levels of experience and we need to do things it’s gonna help Johnny and help us win football games,” said Stowe.

Last year Day Day Lawson was a force on the ground. You can expect early in the season the Patriots to lean on the ground game again.

“We challenged our guys to be the best Wilcox County we can be and if we hit our standard will have a chance to win those games on Friday nights, and at the end of the day our goal is still to win a Regional Championship, and these games help to get ready for that.”

That quest for a region championship gets started a week from Friday against Lamar County.

