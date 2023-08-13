Ask the Expert
Teen drowns after jumping into water at Twin Lakes

The 18-year-old jumped into 18-foot deep water near the point where the two lakes join.
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old has drowned after jumping into the water at Twin Lakes, according to the officials.

On Saturday at around 7 p.m., deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of an 18-year-old male drowning at Twin Lakes, near the point where the two lakes join.

About two hours after deputies arrived, the body of the 18-year-old was found. The teen reportedly jumped off of a boat and into about 18-foot deep water.

“From what we were told, he was not a swimmer,” Ashley Paulk, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, said.

The person accompanying him tried to save him but could not. The relationship between the two is unknown.

“[He] thought he was going to drown trying to save him, so he did not save him,” Paulk said.

Officials will not be releasing the name of the teen at this time.

