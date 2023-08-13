Relief is on the way

Ask the Expert
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Summer heat and humidity have been relentless for several days. Highs mid-upper 90s with heat indices peaking 105° - 113° have kept conditions dangerous for outside activities. Isolated showers and storms have brought brief cooling however not much changes on Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning and an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect. In extreme heat the body has to work extra hard to maintain a normal body temperature. Heed any signs of heat related illnesses. Extreme heat is responsible for the highest number of deaths each year among all weather-related hazards.

Stay hydrated, stay cool and check on family and friends.

More cooling showers and storms on Monday. Trending wetter Tuesday into Wednesday as a weak front slides into the region. Rain chances rise and the excessive heat relaxes. Near normal temperatures return with highs low 90s and lows low 70s. Still hot and humid but not excessive.

Late week into the weekend rain chances drop to isolated therefore becoming drier as temperatures slowly rise.

