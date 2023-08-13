Excessive Heat Watch Sunday and Monday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rare Excessive Heat Warning covered SGA on Saturday. Dangerously hot mid-upper 90s and humid with heat indices 105-113° this afternoon. Under these conditions heat related illnesses are possible if you’re not staying hydrated and cool.

Saturday evening isolated clusters of strong storms are briefly cooling off a few areas. These storms contain lots of lightning, heavy rain and possibly gusty winds. The activity continues into mid-evening otherwise overnight quiet, very warm and muggy as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Almost a carbon copy Sunday but feeling worse with increased humidity. An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect as the extreme heat and humidity significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Temperatures remain above average as highs top mid-upper 90s and heat indices peak 110° to 114° Sunday and Monday.

Nights bring little relief from the heat as lows drop into mid-upper 70s. Heat eases the later part of next week as scattered showers and storms become likely each afternoon and evening.

