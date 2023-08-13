Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Excessive Heat Watch Sunday and Monday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A rare Excessive Heat Warning covered SGA on Saturday. Dangerously hot mid-upper 90s and humid with heat indices 105-113° this afternoon. Under these conditions heat related illnesses are possible if you’re not staying hydrated and cool.

Saturday evening isolated clusters of strong storms are briefly cooling off a few areas. These storms contain lots of lightning, heavy rain and possibly gusty winds. The activity continues into mid-evening otherwise overnight quiet, very warm and muggy as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Almost a carbon copy Sunday but feeling worse with increased humidity. An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect as the extreme heat and humidity significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Temperatures remain above average as highs top mid-upper 90s and heat indices peak 110° to 114° Sunday and Monday.

Nights bring little relief from the heat as lows drop into mid-upper 70s. Heat eases the later part of next week as scattered showers and storms become likely each afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Photo of aggravated assault and kidnapping suspect Kinyama Latrail Moore
Albany woman wanted on aggravated assault, kidnapping charges
Murder suspect Damarion Dunn.
Murder suspect in Tifton shooting death arrested
Albany aggravated assault suspect Annie Tucker.
Albany woman wanted for assaulting man with barber clippers, police say
Photo of the Flint River.
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Saturday August 12
WALB First Alert Weather
Weekend dangerously hot and humid
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday August 11
Valdosta State University athletics taking heat seriously
Valdosta State University athletics taking heat seriously