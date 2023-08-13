Dooly County Bobcats 2023 football season preview

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Dooly County is entering year two of the Cecil Lester era. In Lester’s first season as head coach he led the Bobcats to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. A dooly alum, coach says he’s trying to bring back that winning culture to Vienna.

“Keep the same tradition of trying to win and get to the playoffs every year and we’ve never won a state championship. It’s never been done here even in my years here we never won it but we did get close the state championship so I’m trying to bring that back.”

The bobcats are small but mighty and do not shy away from competition...

“It’s going to be a tough road at the beginning. We already know that but we expect it.”

Just right down 75, Dooly kicks off their 2023 campaign against Crisp County and then they take on the Irwin County Indians. Both teams the Bobcats fell to at the start of last season.

“That prepares us a lot because nobody in our region compares to the teams we play outside of our region so that prepares us a lot.”

The Bobcats defense will look a little different this season after losing 8 guys on that side of the ball, offensively the they are returning quarterback Antwan Clayton who they lost mid season last year, running back Jamario Westbook, receivers Jalen King, Hakeem Williams and many more. With the tone being set in Dooly, coach Lester is confident on what his team can do on both sides of the ball.

“We’re multiple defense. Multiple offense. We can run on defense we can run on offense.”

The Bobcats will kick off their 2023 campaign on their new home field against the Crisp County Cougars and have a message for all the teams they’ll line up against this season saying, “we coming.”

