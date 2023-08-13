Crisp County Cougars 2023 football season preview

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - In Crisp County, the cougars are coming off a a five win season that saw some struggles offensively at times. Head Coach Lawrence Smith enters his second season with the Cougars. While his focus remains on this season, he still wants to teach his guys the right mindset to help shape the program.

“We want to do things the right way, everything that we do is about doing the small things. I tell our guys small things add up to big things. If you do those small things right, it’ll turn into good big things. If you do those small things wrong, it’ll turn into bad big things. So we want to take care of the small details, we want to do everything the right way, we want to be great decision makers,” said Smith.

Last season, the Cougars were led by a number of seniors, including linebaker Jordan Fox. This season, it’s key guys like C.J. Jones that coach Smith will be looking at to step up and take over that leadership role.

“We did lose some really good players, some really talented players um but we have a group of guys that are stepping up in their place.”

Over the summer, the Cougars were ready to work and prove themselves, showcasing their skills in hopes to help lead their team to a state championship.

“These guys are working together, they’re playing really really hard and working together to you know replace those top guys that we lost. We have K.J. Morale, Marion Young, and Barry Walker. Those guys are stepping up and making plays that are asked to be made to help this team.”

The cougars will begin their 2023 campaign on the road. They will face off against the Dooly County Bobcats on August 18th at 7:30 pm.

