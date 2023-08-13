Ask the Expert
Cooling stations available in Albany during extreme heat warning

The goal is to keep people from experiencing heat-related emergencies.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Albany is currently under an excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. on Sunday, which may leave some people seeking shelter.

“Just this afternoon we’ve had people standing outside waiting to get in,” Brittney Roode, staff member at the Dougherty County Public Library, said. “So we know that we’re providing a very good service for the community. All the current libraries here in Dougherty County are cooling stations, so we’re all over the town.”

Staff with the Dougherty County Public Library say that they turned the library into a safe haven as soon as the heat index began to rise above average. The goal is to keep people from experiencing heat-related emergencies.

“We’ve been responding to quite a few heat-related incidents each day,” Captain Lucious Williams, captain at the Albany Fire Department, said. “But the main thing is to hydrate. Whether you feel thirsty or not, drink plenty of water to avoid becoming dehydrated especially when you’re working or exercising outside.”

Some of the signs of dehydration include cramping, rapid pulse, excessive sweating, red skin nausea and vomiting.

“Taking actions to stay cool and safe when the temperatures hit eighty-five degrees or the heat index hits ninety degrees,” Williams said. “You need to know the warning signs of heat unless and how to stay cool.”

Here are some of the cooling stations open on Sunday:

  • Henderson Gym
    • Address: 701 Willard Avenue
    • Hours of Operation: Sunday from 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in Downtown
    • Address: 300 Pine Avenue
    • Hours of Operation: Sunday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

