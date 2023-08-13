Baconton Charter Blazers 2023 football season preview

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s a new era of Baconton football. The Blazers are gearing up for the fall both on and off the field. They will have a new look this season. They spent this off-season getting facilities. The Blazers will have new locker Rooms for both the away team and of course themselves, new seating for fans, and lights. It was a complete makeover, all to move the program forward.

On the field it was a busy summer and first year Head coach Jermaine king was happy with the work the young men put in.

“The intensity they were very intense very focused. want to get better of an attendance was very good. Averaged about 28 maybe 30 Kids a day it was very exciting and promising when I saw it.”

The Blazers won just one game a season ago and they hope with strong foundation upfront they’ll be able to control the pace of games ending up with more wins on Friday nights.

“Have a very good offensive line. I can go with Russell Spence, I can go with Taylor Arnold I can go with Gage McNeil, Justin Hall, quarterback Michael Dougherty their all good players and I’m looking forward to what they do this year.”

Baconton Charter will begin their season at home August 25th against Pataula Charter.

