ASU students prepare for semester of growth during move-in day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) students braved the heat while moving in on Sunday as they prepared for a new semester of growth.

The university experienced an enrollment increase this summer, totaling over 3,200 students.

ASU President Marion Fedrick said in part “the growth in enrollment is due to the collective efforts of our faculty, staff and students who desire a successful college experience.”

WALB got the chance to speak with some students moving their things in, who say they’re excited for the enrollment opportunity, and for this upcoming year.

“I think one thing they’re doing very well is pretty much just reaching out and going to high schools,” Jane Oluwaniyi, a student at ASU, said. “And just trying to bring more people. I’m looking forward to the football games and homecoming, of course.”

“I’m looking forward to the football games,” Shanya Nelson, a sophomore at ASU, said. “I’m excited. Ready to get into my actual classes, like the real classes I need.”

Classes at ASU start on Monday. WALB wishes students a good semester.

