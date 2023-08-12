Ask the Expert
Weekend dangerously hot and humid

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated strong to severe storms are ending out the week. The wet and stormy conditions are hampering the kickoff of high school football this evening. Weakening storms gradually end through the evening. Overnight clouds clear as lows drop into the mid-upper 70s for a warm and muggy Saturday morning.

For the weekend a dangerous heat wave extends across SGA. We’ll have the hottest stretch of very hot and humid conditions for the season so far. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Watches will be in effect as highs rise into the mid-upper 90s with heat indices 110° to 115° into early next week. Extreme heat and humidity will combine for dangerous conditions outdoors.

Little relief from the heat as nights remain unseasonably warm with lows mid-upper 70s. It’ll be the later part of next week that’ll bring some relief as heat relaxes and the humidity drops. Scattered showers and storms become likely each afternoon and evening.

