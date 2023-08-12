‘Unfortunate misunderstanding’: Police apologize for handcuffing 12-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police in Lansing, Michigan, are facing criticism for handcuffing a 12-year-old who was taking trash to a dumpster outside his residence.

Video of the incident surfaced on social media, which resulted in the Lansing Police Department addressing the post.

“We are aware of a video circulating social media. We want to provide some background information on this unfortunate misunderstanding,” Lansing police posted on Facebook.

Police said they were searching for suspects involved in a string of Kia thefts when witnesses reportedly described one person of interest as wearing neon shorts and a white shirt.

An officer saw someone matching the description and attempted to contact them, according to police, but that person fled to a nearby apartment complex.

Another officer was in the area and saw 12-year-old Tashawn Bernard, who was wearing a similar outfit. He was detained for questioning.

Police said they were investigating a string of car thefts when they encountered the 12-year-old, who was wearing clothes that matched suspects from that case. (Lansing Police Department)

Michael Bernard, the 12-year-old boy’s father, said he was doing the dishes when he told Tashawn to take out the trash.

When it took too long for Tashawn to return, Michael Bernard said he went outside to check on his son.

“I got concerned when I didn’t see him come back within that period of time, and I walk out to here, look out and to my surprise, the cops had him in handcuffs,” Michael Bernard said.

Police said Tashawn matched the description of a man wanted for recent auto thefts in the area.

“I was mad about it because I was like my son would never break any law,” Michael Bernard said. “So I rushed out and asked the cop, ‘What’s the problem? Why do you have my son in handcuffs?’ Just like that.”

The boy said officers had their firearms unholstered at the time.

“He was stunned because he don’t know what was transpiring,” Michael Bernard said. “He’s like, ‘What have I done?’”

The incident left the family stunned and they are now working with a law firm to consider possible legal action against the city.

“After dumping the trash in the dumpster, he was approached by a police officer who had his gun unholstered and was holding it in front of him,” attorney Ayanna Neal said.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee released a statement regarding the incident:

”The officers of the Lansing Police Department are working very hard to address the recent car thefts plaguing our city. In doing so, yesterday officers detained a young man who was wearing similar clothing and in the same apartment complex as an accused car thief who fled from officers on foot. When the officer made initial contact, it was near a trash bin but was after he had disposed of any garbage. The young man was then released to his father when eliminated as the accused. The command officer on the scene made contact with the young man’s father and explained the situation and apologized for the misunderstanding. I have reviewed the incident and can confirm the officer who contacted and detained the young man was respectful and professional during his investigation. It’s unfortunate that incidents like this occur but through communication and sharing of information, we can help people understand the whole story. We understand that something like this has an impact on all parties involved. As the Chief of Police, I want to apologize that this incident had such an effect on this young man and his family. I’m asking for the community to consider all the facts of the situation before making a judgment. The relationship with our community has been and will continue to be a top priority for the Lansing Police Department.”

Mayor Andy Schor added in a statement, “The Lansing Police Department made a mistake in detaining the wrong person during a vehicle theft investigation. The young man was wearing the exact same clothing as the suspect, however it was quickly confirmed he was not the suspect in question and he was released.”



