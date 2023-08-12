Tiftarea Academy Panthers 2023 football season preview

TIFTAREA, Ga. (WALB) - After winning just one game last season the Panthers have to reset. They watched one of their very own this offseason sign to the next level so motivation is high to continue to see success. The mindset is a simple of doing the right things.

For the Panthers, the summer was about motivating each other to be better each and every day ahead of the 2023 season. It’s that motivation and drive by Tiftarea academy that led to their biggest strength this season.

“The fact that we have a lot more depth than in the past. In the past we’ve had one guy that might be a backup for three or four spots but this year we kind of are two deep everywhere and have that depth & that competition is forcing everyone to be on their game every day this year.,” said coach Erik Soliday.

It didn’t take many long, hot days for Soliday to learn, he’s got a great group of guys.

“This group has really worked hard, much harder than in the past but we’ve got a good group of kids that have kind of bonded together a bit that have pushed one another that’s created depth for us, which is something we haven’t had in the past and that competition has really made them all a little bit better.”

Last season, the Panthers struggled to finish in close games. Now, with a a full year and summer under their belts, they’re confident in their ability to compete for 60 minutes.

“We were young last year, mentally and physically we were young. This year hopefully being a year older, year stronger in the weight room, maybe mentally a little bit stronger, we’ll be able to play four quarters and maybe not start out quite as bad as we did and finish somethings, hopefully just being older will take care of some of that.”

Despite their record, the talent at Tiftarea did not go unrecognized. A former offensive lineman signed to continue his career at Shorter University. It’s the success of players like Anthony Mareus that plays a part in the motivation at Tiftarea Academy

“when you can get one to get that opportunity and focus that it is possible and they can get their if they do things right and work hard in the classroom, it kind of gets others motivated. Hey, I can get the same opportunity. We are the same kids from the same community and come from the same place, come from the same school so I think it does motivate them somewhat to know that that chance is there.”

“The panthers will get that first opportunity on August 18th as they travel to Frederica Academy.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.