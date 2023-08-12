Ask the Expert
Sumter County Panthers 2023 football season preview

Video from WALB
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - <”Eye of the Tiger? More like eye of the panther. Sumter County is hitting the turf hard this off-season with first year head coach William Rodgers. This is his second year with the program, but first at the helm and that consistency has provided a cornerstone for his Panthers. Rodgers served as the defensive coordinator for the Panthers in 2022, and that defensive mindset remains a focal point for 2023.

“Heart. Definitely be physical. Get after it. Not getting bullied. I feel like we got bullied a little bit last year because we weren’t physically where we needed to be. I think we addressed that and we will be a lot more physical.”

One of the most physical guys for the Panthers is on the other side of the ball in Joshua Coleman. He’s only a sophomore but a hard nosed offensive lineman ready to go hunting in 2023, as Coach Rodgers likes to say. Last season, the Panthers were just 1-9, but Coleman is ready to switch the narrative for 2023.

“I’m looking for improvement. Ready to win and just dominate. Not like last season, giving up on plays, having our head down and being more disciplined.”

The Panthers are on the prowl for their prey it starts August 18th against Houston County.

