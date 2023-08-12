Southland Academy Raiders 2023 football season preview

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Raiders squad in South Georgia might not come with all the glitz and glamour they have out in Vegas, but excitement is building in the 229. Southland Academy enters 2023, with one thing on their mind.

“We want to be physical at the point of attack we want to run the ball when we need to, want to be able to play good defense, not give up big plays and make people earn everything they can down the field. Not to give up any cheap ones and play good hard nose football that’s what the identity of this group is. Senior leadership and that’s what the identity is tough they are going to play the game right but they are going to be tough.”

The leader of this Raiders squad falls on the shoulders of the quarterback. Banks Simmons returns for the Raiders. He has all the tools needed for the position and with experience under his belt he’s ready to take the next level.

“We’re real comfortable with our quarterback, Banks Simmons is our starter, see’s the field well he’s a tall kid gets the ball out in a hurry and he’s very cerebral that means he understands reads coverages very well we’re going to keep him upright which I know we will and he’ll find who he needs to get it to.”

Tasked to keep him upright, the five upfront. A job they are built for. Trey Sellers is back, Mac McMichael adds his play making ability and this Southland team is primed for an improved 2023.

Their season gets underway against Taylor County a week from Friday.

