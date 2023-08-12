Irwin County Indians 2023 football season preview

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Irwin County is no stranger to state championships. After falling to eventual runners up Swainsboro a season ago, the Indians are ready to get back on the horse and back in the big game.

It is different this year for the Irwin, coach Soliday is without his quarterback, his son Cody is off to play at Mercer now after being the starter for the Indians. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding defensive back Jakean Thomas. The standout corner will play the role of leader on the backend with the departure of Bo Payne.

“Jakean definitley has the most experience coming back...to try and say he has to be Bo or he has to be Malachi, that’s putting too much pressure on him right there. Jakean just needs to be Jakean he’s a really good defensive back for us but what he has to do is help these other guys that are new get to where they’re supposed to be,” said Soliday.

If they can do that Irwin could find themselves competing for another state championship. It won’t be without a challenge, the Indians have a tough road to December.

“Our schedule is brutal but on the flip side of it I like playing games like that, you know everyone wants to win every game but my thing is I want to get ready for the playoffs. It doesn’t mean anything if you go 10-0 and you don’t play anybody and get beat in the first or second round of the playoffs. I want a tough schedule I want our guys to see tough competition now so when we get in the playoffs there is no surprises.”

That road starts next Friday night with their cross town rival Fitzgerald, who has been to the last three state championships in the 2A division.

