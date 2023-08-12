Coffee High Trojans 2023 football season preview

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Ground and Pound! It’s the Identity of the Coffee High Trojans. In one week the lone South Georgia 5A school hits the gridiron with one goal in mind, stepping on the field for game 15 in December.

Culture takes time. In year one under Mike Coe the Trojans spent much of the offseason playing catch-up. That isn’t the case in 2023. The Trojans are excited for what’s to come this fall and one thing is clear they are light years ahead of where they were a season ago.

“We’ve been with them for a year now. They know what to expect how we practice they know what we do in the summer and all that so we’ve taken time we’ve built relationships with them you know we just been with them. I think we are ahead install wise just ahead of the game special teams, I just think we are further ahead than this point last year,” said Coe.

One thing is the same this summer, Fred Brown will carry the ball a lot in the backfield. Brown was part of the dynamic one-two punch with Antwan McDuffie last year. This year thunder and lighting strike again. This time It’ll be Tyrese Woodgett joining Brown.

The biggest question is at Quarterback, but Maurice Hansley has improved over the summer and Coe thinks he’s got everything it takes to get them where they want to go.

“I think we have three of them that we can play with obviously Maurice is the starter far and away after playing 14-15 games last year he’s worked his tail off this summer he’s a lot faster, he bulked up some. We can run the option game with him of course we can throw with him. We can be multi-dimensional with him which is what we want.”

The Trojans begin their state title run August 18th at home against Tift County.

