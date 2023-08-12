Brooks County Trojans 2023 football season preview

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - It takes some luck to capture a state title. The bounce of the ball, or maybe just staying healthy. Brooks County’s early 2022 playoff exit shortly after capturing state was proof of that. Catalyst Jamal Sanders injury derailed the Trojans, but it’s a new season and they are back for vengeance.

It may be football season but down in Quitman Coach Maurice Freeman and the trojans are hoping for a few pecan seasons.

“Pecan seasons is experiences getting older. I’m playing some eighth graders, some ninth graders starting and this will be the first time in years that I’ve had maybe 10 years that Brooks County has played some ninth graders on varsity. As a matter of fact some ninth graders are starting for us, So those kids got to grow up so when I say pecan season we need experience. We need game experience,” said head coach Maurice Freeman.

The trojans graduated more than 10 seniors last year with the biggest names being dual threat quarterback Jamal Sanders and outside linebacker Kamari Blankumsee. Sanders led the Trojans offense passing, throwing for more than 2,500 yards during his time in Quitman, while Blankunsee made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. With both at Fort Valley now, much of the Trojans’ off-season was spent building a rapport with the new man under center, Javen Watts. The offense did get a little taste of Watts at Quarterback last year, he started in the last three games of the season following Sanders’ season ending injury. While the junior quarterback may not have the legs like Sanders, what he does have is size sitting at 6′2 215 pounds.

“He’s a fullback playing quarterback, he’s got a got a good arm just need to be consistent about it and need to work on his leadership skills. We’re glad that he’s our QB and if he continues to improve each week then I think we’ll have something special.”

With many new faces starting for the red and blue Coach Freeman says no matter who’s playing for them on Friday nights there’s a few things you can always expect from the Trojans.

“Brooks county is always going to play hard nose defense. We’re always going to fly around the football and offensively we’re always going to have a running back that can run downhill and run that ball for us.”

This season that running back is Junior, Chris Cole, who amassed over 800 yards a season ago. With experience under his belt Cole is coming into this season with a newfound confidence allowing him to assume a bigger role on the team.

“More vocal like being more of a vocal leader because my coach told me since my sophomore year I was going to have to be a leader I just wasn’t ready to be a leader last year,” said Cole.

The Trojans will kick off their 2023 campaign against Thomasville. They’ll look to get two consecutive wins over the Bulldogs for the first time since 2015.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.