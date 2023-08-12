Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

2 teens arrested in connection to fatal Sunday shooting in Fitzgerald

A 17-year-old was arrested in Houston County on Wednesday and another 17-year-old was arrested...
A 17-year-old was arrested in Houston County on Wednesday and another 17-year-old was arrested in Fitzgerald on Friday.(WRDW/WAGT)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Fitzgerald police have made two arrests in connection to a fatal Sunday morning shooting incident at the Monitor Center.

The shooting resulted in the death of Quavis Hall, 21, and the injury of a 16-year-old male. The teen was shot in the arm and was later released from the hospital after treatment.

A 17-year-old was arrested in Houston County on Wednesday and another 17-year-old was arrested in Fitzgerald on Friday.

Both suspects have been charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by an underage person and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to officials. Additional charges are pending.

“There has been a lot of man-hours put in these last five days but it paid off with getting these two suspects in jail,” Fitzgerald police said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
Murder suspect Damarion Dunn.
Murder suspect in Tifton shooting death arrested
Photo of aggravated assault and kidnapping suspect Kinyama Latrail Moore
Albany woman wanted on aggravated assault, kidnapping charges
Photo of the Flint River.
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Albany aggravated assault suspect Annie Tucker.
Albany woman wanted for assaulting man with barber clippers, police say

Latest News

Thomasville residents say the center helps them pay it forward in the community.
Thomasville community outreach center gives back to community
Valdosta State University is down to residence halls to house students. However, Dr. Vince...
New VSU students, parents speak on why they chose the South Ga. school
The suspect was arrested after being treated at a Columbus hospital for an unknown injury.
Man charged with murder in connection to Quitman Co. shooting
A clear bag in the classroom.
More schools are adding clear bag policies in Albany