2 teens arrested in connection to fatal Sunday shooting in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Fitzgerald police have made two arrests in connection to a fatal Sunday morning shooting incident at the Monitor Center.

The shooting resulted in the death of Quavis Hall, 21, and the injury of a 16-year-old male. The teen was shot in the arm and was later released from the hospital after treatment.

A 17-year-old was arrested in Houston County on Wednesday and another 17-year-old was arrested in Fitzgerald on Friday.

Both suspects have been charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by an underage person and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to officials. Additional charges are pending.

“There has been a lot of man-hours put in these last five days but it paid off with getting these two suspects in jail,” Fitzgerald police said in a Facebook post.

