Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Target adds Starbucks orders to curbside pickup

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.
There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.(TARGET, KING, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s curbside pickup will soon include orders from Starbucks.

Just show the Target app and place your order for pickup. You will get a prompt in the app to order something from Starbucks.

Once you park in the Target drive-up parking area, indicate you’ve arrived in the Target app and a team member will deliver your order along with your Starbucks.

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.

Target said the drive-up service that includes Starbucks orders will be available at all locations by October.

The retailer said you can now also make returns from your car.

Just start your return in the Target app from “order details” and select “drive-up return.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Flint River.
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the...
Police: 1 killed in Cordele shooting
A new policy at cook county middle school does not allow students to talk during lunch hours or...
“No Talking” policy being enforced at Cook County middle schools, parents outraged
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne.
Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting of Crisp Co. deputy, sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at...
Judge warns of restraints to what evidence Trump can talk about, agrees to limited protective order
The cooling stations will help the community cool off in the crazy heat.
City of Albany activates ‘Operation Safe Place’ to offer cooling stations
David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden, has been appointed as special...
EXPLAINER: The origins of special counsels, their powers and what to expect in the Hunter Biden probe
University of Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart worked under AD Reinhard.
VSU athletic director reflects on his 3 decade long career