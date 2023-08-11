Ask the Expert
Phoebe warns of potential traffic delays due to city sewer project

By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is warming the community about the upcoming City of Albany combined sewer overflow project.

This project will significantly impact traffic around Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and make it more difficult for patients and visitors to get to Phoebe’s main campus.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7:00 a.m., the city plans to close Jefferson Street from 7th Avenue to Society Avenue for the duration of the project, which could last up to a year. Jefferson Street is the primary access point for the hospital.

With Jefferson Street closed, the city’s detour plan will direct southbound traffic down Jackson Street and northbound traffic up Washington Street. Streets that cross Jefferson will be open, except when construction is actively taking place in those intersections.

Access to the Phoebe Emergency Center will only be available going west on 4th Avenue.

During the project’s first phase, the 2nd Avenue intersection at Jefferson Street will be blocked, so motorists can only approach the main parking lot and main entrance to the hospital on 2nd Avenue traveling east.

”We encourage anyone coming to our main campus for an appointment or to visit someone in the hospital to allow a few extra minutes of travel time since the detours and potential traffic congestion could cause delays,” said Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO, Deb Angerami. “We apologize for these challenges and continue to work with the city to minimize disruptions.”

Detour and parking details will be featured prominently on Phoebe’s Health website.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

