Murder suspect in Tifton shooting death arrested

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Tifton has been arrested by the Georiga Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI confirmed that 17-year-old Damarion Dunn of Albany turned himself in to authorities on Friday. He was wanted by the GBI and Tifton police for his reported involvement in a July 31 shooting that left Alex Knighton, 43, dead and an 18-year-old injured.

He is charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Dunn is being held at the Tift County Jail.

As the investigation continues, you are asked to call the GBI at (229) 777-2080 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 with any new information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.