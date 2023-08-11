Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Murder suspect in Tifton shooting death arrested

Murder suspect Damarion Dunn.
Murder suspect Damarion Dunn.(Source: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Tifton has been arrested by the Georiga Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI confirmed that 17-year-old Damarion Dunn of Albany turned himself in to authorities on Friday. He was wanted by the GBI and Tifton police for his reported involvement in a July 31 shooting that left Alex Knighton, 43, dead and an 18-year-old injured.

He is charged with felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of criminal damage to property.

Dunn is being held at the Tift County Jail.

As the investigation continues, you are asked to call the GBI at (229) 777-2080 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 with any new information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Flint River.
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the...
Police: 1 killed in Cordele shooting
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne.
Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting of Crisp Co. deputy, sentenced to life in prison
A new policy at cook county middle school does not allow students to talk during lunch hours or...
“No Talking” policy being enforced at Cook County middle schools, parents outraged

Latest News

With us being in the dog days of summer, everyone is seeing the effects of the heat.
Dougherty County EMS increase in heat-related calls
Phoebe Putney Health System is warming the community about the upcoming City of Albany combined...
Phoebe warns of potential traffic delays due to city sewer project
South Georgia schools are taking precautions to improve their security, a big part of this is a...
South Georgia schools are implementing a clear bag policy
Valdosta State University students are arriving back on campus for the semester, and with...
VSU students are arriving back on campus, enrollment on the rise