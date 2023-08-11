More schools are adding clear bag policies in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As more and more schools begin to implement a clear bag policy, Dougherty County Staff tell me they’re hoping it’s a step in the right direction.

Schools who have implemented this policy at either their school or sporting events include Lowndes County, Thomas County, Lee County, Irwin County, Bainbridge and Dougherty County.

“We don’t have a clear bag policy at our schools in general,” Superintendent, Kennether Dyer, said. “We leave that up to the schools. Two of our high schools have no book bags, that’s Dougherty and Monroe. Westover requires clear book bags, so we leave that up to the schools.”

Superintendent Dyer also said “That while this won’t solve everything, they’re making sure to amp up their security in other ways. Like cameras, metal detectors, and school resource officers.”

“We have the Centegix Crisis Alert System where we if we have an event whether it’s a medical incident or something that requires administrative intervention, employees can press a button on their ID badge,” he said. “It shows where they are in the building so we can respond to their locations.”

Sales Associates at Roots & Wings Boutique say they started selling clear bags a while ago, because of these growing policies, clear bags sell tremendously at their store.

One staff member tells me her school even has a clear bag policy.

“We have to have clear bags too,” sales associate at Roots & Wings, Emily Bradley, said. “So basically it’s like a clear book bag and then you can have other stuff in there that’s not clear. So I feel like if you have to have clear bags, then you should do clear everything else too.”

Lee County staff tell me they have this policy at both school and sporting events. They say they haven’t had any issues at the school so far.

“Our students know that it’s important to report things if they don’t look right,” Assistant Principal, Hank Wright, said. “And do when they do, we follow up. Even at games as well. And so we may not find anything, but we’re gonna follow up. We don’t dismiss any reports.”

