Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Man charged with murder in connection to Quitman Co. shooting

The suspect was arrested after being treated at a Columbus hospital for an unknown injury.
The suspect was arrested after being treated at a Columbus hospital for an unknown injury.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgetown man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Anthony Parkman, 42, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and home invasion.

Parkman reportedly shot and killed Willie Willis III, 31, on Friday, Aug. 4 in the Whip O Will Lane area of Georgetown, the GBI confirmed. Willis was declared dead at the scene and during the incident, Parkman was also injured.

He was arrested after being released from Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for an undisclosed injury. He is currently in the Randolph County Jail.

If you have any more information on the case, you are asked to call the GBI at (229) 777-2080 or the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 334-3726.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Flint River.
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the...
Police: 1 killed in Cordele shooting
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne.
Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting of Crisp Co. deputy, sentenced to life in prison
A new policy at cook county middle school does not allow students to talk during lunch hours or...
“No Talking” policy being enforced at Cook County middle schools, parents outraged

Latest News

A clear bag in the classroom.
More schools are adding clear bag policies in Albany
Valdosta State University athletics taking heat seriously
Valdosta State University athletics taking heat seriously
“The heat takes it out of them. When you’re in the back of the ambulance, and you’re working a...
Dougherty Co. EMS impacted by summer heat while responding to calls
First responders are answering more heat-related calls this year.
Dougherty County EMS experience increase in heat-related calls