First Alert Weather
Strong storm today, hottest of the season this weekend
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Heat & humidity have a chance to get knocked down this afternoon with strong storms. That will not be the case this weekend. Highs in the upper 90s and heat index values 110+ expected. By mid-week a cold front brings better rain chances with a relaxation of temperatures and humidity to more seasonable levels.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.