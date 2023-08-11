Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

First Alert Weather

Strong storm today, hottest of the season this weekend
Heat & humidity have a chance to get knocked down this afternoon with strong storms. That will not be the case this weekend. Highs in the upper 90s and heat ind
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Heat & humidity have a chance to get knocked down this afternoon with strong storms. That will not be the case this weekend. Highs in the upper 90s and heat index values 110+ expected. By mid-week a cold front brings better rain chances with a relaxation of temperatures and humidity to more seasonable levels.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Photo of the Flint River.
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the...
Police: 1 killed in Cordele shooting
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A new policy at cook county middle school does not allow students to talk during lunch hours or...
“No Talking” policy being enforced at Cook County middle schools, parents outraged
Photo of District 1 Post 2 Adel City Councilman Greg Paige
Adel city councilman arrested

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Summer storms into the weekend
Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday July 10
First Alert Meteorologist
First Alert Weather