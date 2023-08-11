Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Enrollment on the rise as students move in

Valdosta State University students are arriving back on campus for the semester, and with enrollment on the rise, its looking like it will be a great year!
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University students are arriving back on campus for the start of the fall semester on Monday.

For the last couple of years, VSU and other higher education institutions struggled with enrollment numbers. This year will be the school’s first increase since 2020.

“We focused on retention quite a bit this past year. We also implemented a couple new strategies in our admissions and recruitment. Which have been very beneficial in helping us recruit our new students in,” Dr. Vince Miller, Vice President of Valdosta State University Student Affairs, said. “We’re targeting people who may have no degree, or had started a degree and always wanted to come back and finish.”

VSU launched a new National Marketing campaign, re-worked its admissions and advising teams, and revamped multiple degree programs to increase student interest.

“I’m really excited to come back to VSU. Just because VSU is just amazing. It’s in a small, peaceful, quiet town. Nobody will bother you, just everything about it is just perfect. The academics is good, the people here are good,” Hunter Kincaid, A returning student to VSU, said. “Number one, comfortability. Being around this area for a couple of years, finding out how the people are, and how the area is just made this school very comfortable for me.”

VSU Baptist Collegiate Ministries welcomes all new and returning students enrolled at VSU this year— if in need of Christian resources.

“It is very hard to be a student in today’s world.” Butted “We actually have a connection with a Christian counselor. She’s been willing to hold classes but she also does one on one counseling,” Connor Knuckles, A student leader for VSU Baptist Collegiate Ministries, said.

For the upcoming school year starting Monday, VSU says the institution will continue the work started last year to keep enrollment improving.

“It is very important for us to keep the legacy up at VSU because my other two children were afforded an excellent education and they are doing great things,” Tracy Kincaid, the mother of a VSU student, said.

Valdosta State University is down to residence halls to house students. However, Dr. Vince Miller says the university still has availability for incoming and interested students.

One reason VSU creates family legacies is because parents say, the school communicates well.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Flint River.
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the...
Police: 1 killed in Cordele shooting
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne.
Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting of Crisp Co. deputy, sentenced to life in prison
A new policy at cook county middle school does not allow students to talk during lunch hours or...
“No Talking” policy being enforced at Cook County middle schools, parents outraged

Latest News

South Georgia schools are taking precautions to improve their security, a big part of this is a...
South Georgia schools are implementing a clear bag policy
Valdosta State University students are arriving back on campus for the semester, and with...
VSU students are arriving back on campus, enrollment on the rise
Blue Line Solutions is the system that was put in place at the start of the school year.
New speed camera placed in Bainbridge school zones
A speed study estimated that over 3,000 violations pertaining to speeding in school zones...
New speed camera placed in Bainbridge school zones