Enrollment on the rise as students move in

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta State University students are arriving back on campus for the start of the fall semester on Monday.

For the last couple of years, VSU and other higher education institutions struggled with enrollment numbers. This year will be the school’s first increase since 2020.

“We focused on retention quite a bit this past year. We also implemented a couple new strategies in our admissions and recruitment. Which have been very beneficial in helping us recruit our new students in,” Dr. Vince Miller, Vice President of Valdosta State University Student Affairs, said. “We’re targeting people who may have no degree, or had started a degree and always wanted to come back and finish.”

VSU launched a new National Marketing campaign, re-worked its admissions and advising teams, and revamped multiple degree programs to increase student interest.

“I’m really excited to come back to VSU. Just because VSU is just amazing. It’s in a small, peaceful, quiet town. Nobody will bother you, just everything about it is just perfect. The academics is good, the people here are good,” Hunter Kincaid, A returning student to VSU, said. “Number one, comfortability. Being around this area for a couple of years, finding out how the people are, and how the area is just made this school very comfortable for me.”

VSU Baptist Collegiate Ministries welcomes all new and returning students enrolled at VSU this year— if in need of Christian resources.

“It is very hard to be a student in today’s world.” Butted “We actually have a connection with a Christian counselor. She’s been willing to hold classes but she also does one on one counseling,” Connor Knuckles, A student leader for VSU Baptist Collegiate Ministries, said.

For the upcoming school year starting Monday, VSU says the institution will continue the work started last year to keep enrollment improving.

“It is very important for us to keep the legacy up at VSU because my other two children were afforded an excellent education and they are doing great things,” Tracy Kincaid, the mother of a VSU student, said.

Valdosta State University is down to residence halls to house students. However, Dr. Vince Miller says the university still has availability for incoming and interested students.

One reason VSU creates family legacies is because parents say, the school communicates well.

