Dougherty County EMS experience increase in heat-related calls

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The current heat wave is taking a toll on everyone, including those who come to your rescue when it’s too hot.

“(It’s) Extremely hot right now. As soon as you get out of the air conditioning, you’re sweating,” said Robby Head, Dougherty County EMS supervisor.

In August alone, there have already been 12 heat-related incidents. That number has doubled from what first responders saw last year. On Wednesday, six Albany State University football players were a part of the uptick in calls. EMS had to send out three ambulances. Those players are now recovering.

First responders are also feeling the heat as they take more heat-related incidents. (walb)

“It’s dangerous, and it’s deadly,” said Sam Allen, Dougherty County EMS director.

In 2023, there has only been one heat-related death in Dougherty County so far. However, Dougherty County EMS Director Sam Allen tells WALB, the calls they’ve been taking have been critical — with patients barely escaping the worse scenario.

“When they get into a heat situation, they don’t realize the dangers and the level that they’re getting to,” Allen said.

Some signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness, and nausea. But just as first responders are caring for heat-exhausted patients at a higher rate, they can easily become patients themselves.

“We’re seeing a lot more patients. We’re seeing four and five a day,” Head said.

And that means more time first responders are out in the sun rescuing these patients.

“The heat takes it out of them. When you’re in the back of the ambulance, and you’re working a cardiac arrest, you can just drain yourself out of your fluids.”

The American Red Cross donated water to first responders as they brave the heat. (walb)

That’s why more safety precautions like carrying water coolers and cooling rags are crucial. The American Red Cross donated extra water supplies to EMS that they’ve been keeping in the back of their ambulances and trucks. Shift supervisors have also been sent out on calls to specifically monitor first responders’ health.

“The heat is brutal, and it takes its toll on first responders that are responding to a patient, whether they’re in an auto accident, a heat-related situation,” Allen said.

Allen added for both first responders and patients, knowing the signs of heat exhaustion can help avoid a critical condition.

“If you start getting lightheaded, dizzy, something just doesn’t feel right, hard to breathe; you need to stop whatever you’re doing, get inside of an air-conditioned building,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.