City of Albany activates ‘Operation Safe Place’ to offer cooling stations
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From Saturday, Aug. 12, through Monday, Aug. 14, the city of Albany will be offering places for people to cool off during the day as part of “Operation Safe Place.”
- The Albany Transportation Center
- Address: 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
- Hours of operation:
- Saturday and Monday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in Downtown
- Address: 300 Pine Avenue
- Hours of operation:
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- The Northwest Library Branch
- Address: 2507 Dawson Road
- Hours of operation:
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- The Southside Library Branch
- Address: 2114 Habersham Road
- Hours of operation:
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Tallulah Massey Library Branch
- Address: 2004 Stratford Drive
- Hours of operation:
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Westtown Library Branch
- Address: 2124 Waddell Avenue
- Hours of operation:
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
