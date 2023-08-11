Ask the Expert
City of Albany activates ‘Operation Safe Place’ to offer cooling stations

The cooling stations will help the community cool off in the crazy heat.
The cooling stations will help the community cool off in the crazy heat.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From Saturday, Aug. 12, through Monday, Aug. 14, the city of Albany will be offering places for people to cool off during the day as part of “Operation Safe Place.”

  • The Albany Transportation Center
    • Address: 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard
    • Hours of operation:
      • Saturday and Monday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.
      • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in Downtown
    • Address: 300 Pine Avenue
    • Hours of operation:
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      • Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
      • Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • The Northwest Library Branch
    • Address: 2507 Dawson Road
    • Hours of operation:
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      • Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • The Southside Library Branch
    • Address: 2114 Habersham Road
    • Hours of operation:
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
      • Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Tallulah Massey Library Branch
    • Address: 2004 Stratford Drive
    • Hours of operation:
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
      • Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Westtown Library Branch
    • Address: 2124 Waddell Avenue
    • Hours of operation:
      • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
      • Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

