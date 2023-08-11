City of Albany activates ‘Operation Safe Place’ to offer cooling stations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From Saturday, Aug. 12, through Monday, Aug. 14, the city of Albany will be offering places for people to cool off during the day as part of “Operation Safe Place.”

The Albany Transportation Center Address: 300 W. Oglethorpe Boulevard Hours of operation: Saturday and Monday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Dougherty County Public Library Central Branch in Downtown Address: 300 Pine Avenue Hours of operation: Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Northwest Library Branch Address: 2507 Dawson Road Hours of operation: Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The Southside Library Branch Address: 2114 Habersham Road Hours of operation: Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tallulah Massey Library Branch Address: 2004 Stratford Drive Hours of operation: Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Westtown Library Branch Address: 2124 Waddell Avenue Hours of operation: Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



