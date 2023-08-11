Albany woman wanted for assaulting man with barber clippers, police say

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently looking for a woman suspected of assaulting her child’s father with barber clippers.

Annie Ruth Tucker, 31, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, felony terroristic threats and acts, second-degree criminal damage to property, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children and probation violation.

Tucker reportedly assaulted her child’s father with metal clippers and then threw them at his car while two children watched, according to an Albany police release.

The clippers caused around $500 in damages to the vehicle.

She stands 5′02 and weighs around 178 pounds.

Anyone who has information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

