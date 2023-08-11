Albany woman wanted on aggravated assault, kidnapping charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is wanted after reportedly assaulting her former partner in front of a minor.

Kinyama Moore, 31, kidnapping, aggravated assault - strangulation, battery, criminal trespass and third-degree cruelty to children. She also has outstanding warrants for second-degree criminal damage to property and simple battery.

She stands 5′05 and weighs around 132 pounds.

Anyone who has information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

