Albany woman wanted on aggravated assault, kidnapping charges
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman is wanted after reportedly assaulting her former partner in front of a minor.
Kinyama Moore, 31, kidnapping, aggravated assault - strangulation, battery, criminal trespass and third-degree cruelty to children. She also has outstanding warrants for second-degree criminal damage to property and simple battery.
She stands 5′05 and weighs around 132 pounds.
Anyone who has information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
