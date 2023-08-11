3 suspects arrested in connection to Tifton shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Nashville, Georgia residents have been arrested and charged in connection to a June shooting.

Joshua Conaway, 19, and Adrian Holmes, 19, are charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Joshua Shelton, 17, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The arrests stem from a June 28 shooting where a man was shot on the 700 block of Timmons Drive in Tifton. The victim was treated at Tift Regional Medical Center for non-lethal injuries.

All suspects are currently in the Tift County Jail.

As the investigation continues, you are asked to call the GBI at (229) 777-2080 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 with any new information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.