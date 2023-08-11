Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

3 suspects arrested in connection to Tifton shooting

Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape
Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Nashville, Georgia residents have been arrested and charged in connection to a June shooting.

Joshua Conaway, 19, and Adrian Holmes, 19, are charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Joshua Shelton, 17, was arrested and charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The arrests stem from a June 28 shooting where a man was shot on the 700 block of Timmons Drive in Tifton. The victim was treated at Tift Regional Medical Center for non-lethal injuries.

All suspects are currently in the Tift County Jail.

As the investigation continues, you are asked to call the GBI at (229) 777-2080 or the Tifton Police Department at (229) 382-3132 with any new information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Flint River.
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the...
Police: 1 killed in Cordele shooting
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne.
Man pleads guilty to murder in shooting of Crisp Co. deputy, sentenced to life in prison
A new policy at cook county middle school does not allow students to talk during lunch hours or...
“No Talking” policy being enforced at Cook County middle schools, parents outraged

Latest News

A clear bag in the classroom.
More schools are adding clear bag policies in Albany
First responders are answering more heat-related calls this year.
Dougherty County EMS experience increase in heat-related calls
After many years, VSU is now seeing an enrollment increase again!
Enrollment on the rise as students move in
With us being in the dog days of summer, everyone is seeing the effects of the heat.
Dougherty County EMS increase in heat-related calls