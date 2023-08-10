Ask the Expert
Summer storms into the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tracked across SGA earlier today. That brought a brief cool down as highs still topped low-mid 90s while feeling hotter upper 90s to 109°.

Quiet and dry Thursday evening. Tomorrow another round of showers and thunderstorms with increased coverage. There’s a Marginal Risk of severe storms with threats of damaging winds and heavy rain.

Otherwise, a Heat Advisory holds for a few southern counties as heat indices rise into the danger range around 108° with highs low-mid 90s.

Trending drier through the weekend with only a slight chance for rain and storms. However, summer heat and humidity continue with highs mid-upper 90s and heat indices closing in on heat advisory criteria 105° - 110°.

Little relief from the heat as nights remain warm in the mid 70s. Next week brings few changes as highs remain near to above average mid-upper 90s and heat indices rise to 105°+. Scattered showers and storms likely each afternoon and evening.

