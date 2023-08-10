Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Police: 1 killed in Cordele shooting

Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the...
Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the suspect(s) in the shooting.(Source: Associated Press)
By Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Thursday, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the 500 block of West 17th Ave to a report of a shooting around 12:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old male victim with several gunshot wounds, police confirmed. First aid was given but the victim later died from their injuries.

Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the suspect(s) involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Cordele police at (229) 276-2921 or the GBI at (229) 931-2439.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flint River
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville woman suspected in husband’s murder-for-hire plot released from jail
A new policy at cook county middle school does not allow students to talk during lunch hours or...
“No Talking” policy being enforced at Cook County middle schools, parents outraged
William Mullins was arrested on Saturday in connection to a fatal stabbing incident in...
Arrest made in fatal stabbing incident over weekend in Fitzgerald

Latest News

The City of Nashville is hoping this will promote unity and their “new city of change”.
City of Nashville proclaims August as Black Business Month
Ollie's Bargain Outlet is now open for Albany residents which creates more jobs.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in Albany
The prices range from $1.00 to $5.00 for items, which aligns with their slogan “Good Stuff...
Ollie's Bargain Outlet opens in Albany
Outside of The Light House.
Phoebe hosts bench dedication ceremony for Deerfield-Windsor Lower School staff member