Police: 1 killed in Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting on Thursday, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Officers and Crisp County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the 500 block of West 17th Ave to a report of a shooting around 12:20 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old male victim with several gunshot wounds, police confirmed. First aid was given but the victim later died from their injuries.

Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the suspect(s) involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Cordele police at (229) 276-2921 or the GBI at (229) 931-2439.

