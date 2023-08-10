Mitchell County Eagles 2023 football season preview

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County has spent much of the offseason making a clear point. This program is dedicated to winning. Head Coach Pinkins has the players and the community buying in. Perhaps 2023 will see the Eagles soar to the top.

the Eagles are looking to build off the momentum they found towards the end of last season. They won four of their last six games. Head Coach Dondrial Pinkins is entering his 3rd year as the leader of the Eagles. A program he’s quite familiar with as he himself was a former Mitchell County player. He said he’s noticed a change in his guys since the beginning of summer to their first scrimmage.

“I’ve seen growth, tonight is just an opportunity to let the guys compete.”

As the season is closing in, the focus for the Eagles will be on offense. The Junior D.J. Campbell will be under center. He got his first taste of action at their midnight practice against junior varsity last week. He and the Eagles still have some time before they start their official season, where in order to impress his head coach, the offense needs to be focused on one thing,

“Execution plain and simple, execution. A lot of plays last year where we had guys open but couldn’t hit him in the passing game. We fumbled the ball; it just seems as if we couldn’t get all eleven guys on the same page so just execution,” said Pinkins.

The Eagles will have a fresh new look while they’re competing this season. They will debut their all black uniforms for home games. Former Eagle and now NFL Lineman Grover Stewart made the donation to the team.

They will have to wait a little longer to rock them as Mitchell County opens their season on the road against Monroe on August 18th at 7:30pm.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.