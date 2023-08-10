Ask the Expert
Man who shot Crisp County deputy pleds guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne.
Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The suspect in a shooting that killed a Crisp County Deputy has now been sentenced.

Croshawn Cross pled guilty in court to the malice murder of Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne.

The plea stemmed from the events that took place on July 5, when Cross shot Browne after Browne stopped to help him on the side of the road.

Cross was sentenced to life without parole with a consecutive life sentence and a consecutive five years to serve.

He pleaded guilty to:

  • Malice murder
  • Felony murder
  • Two counts of aggravated assault
  • Two counts of armed robbery
  • Two counts of hijacking a motor vehicle
  • Two counts of obstruction of an officer
  • Felony fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer
  • Six counts of possession of a firearm during a commission felony and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

