Georgia Dept. of Community Affairs announces grant funds for Hurricane Michael disaster assistance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced the opening of the Hurricane Michael Disaster Assistance Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund grants.

The Historic Preservation Division will manage a sub-grant program to assist with identifying and repairing damage to historic properties in Georgia counties devastated by Hurricane Michael.

Local governments and non-profit organizations located in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) designated disaster area for Hurricane Michael in Georgia are eligible to apply, and certain counties are also eligible to apply.

For those interested, applicants will submit a letter of intent to assist projects against program eligibility. Those whose letters meet the requirements will be able to submit a full grant application.

Requirements for letters of Intent are outlined in the Guidance Packet and are due no later than September 15.

