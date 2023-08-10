Clinch County Panthers 2023 football season preview

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s every two to three years high school teams have to retool. The Panthers find themselves in that exact situation. Success in 2022 provides hope.

“This season might rest on the shoulders of some young guys. We’re going to be young but we do have some seniors. It’s not a real big senior class and it’s a not a real big junior class. But what we do have in those classes is solid. So with the young guys that we have I’m excited. I’m excited for this season and the future of the program,” said head coach Don Tison.

The Panthers are coming off a 10 win season and a quarterfinals appearance. This team will depend on the strength of the underclassmen. The youngest position group will be the defensive lineman with the only senior being Elijah Cobb. Lining up alongside him is sophomore Alvin Green. After starting as a freshman, Green is ready to assume the role as one of the leaders on the defensive line.

Green said, “To have an impact on the team and the younger guys that we have that’s going to be in the same situation I was last year starting.”

While much of the team is young, there’s one senior who has a huge impact and that is Indiana Commit Jeremy Bell.

“The sky is really the limit with him,” said Bell.

Bell lead the team last season in not only receiving yards but also receiving touchdowns. This season the Panthers will go back to what Coach Tison calls good ole Clinch County football in switching back to versions of the single wing offense. The switch will allow Bell to get more reps on both side of the ball.

“We’re going to give him more opportunities to run the ball more.”

The Panther’s signal caller this season will be junior Aaron Bryant.

“Honestly he’s probably the best player we have on the team. Offense, defense whatever you want”

The first year starting QB played safety the majority of last season leading the team in tackles. He will line up on both sides of the ball again this year and says playing QB will add fuel to his fire when he lines up on defense.

“Say for instance I’m at quarterback. I’m going to take a lot of hits at quarterback so then if I’m on defense I can go take my lick backs on someone else,” said Bryant.

Lining up in the backfield beside Bryant is running back Exavion Johnson, who’s had zero problems connecting with the new QB.

Johnson said, “we had a tight bond before we started all of this so it’s just adding more to it.”

As the bonding continues for the young squad, they will take on the Berrien in their season opener.

