Bainbridge Bearcats 2023 football season preview

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bearcat football is a mindset. It’s loud, it’s physical, and it’s fast. Just three years removed from a state title appearance Jeff Littleton and his team are ready to make it back. What is it going to take? Coach says it’s simple, it’s going to be about the details.

The Bearcats might be one of the favorites in the 4A division but those details coach references have been the difference in the playoffs. After falling in the postseason a season ago and losing key contributors Bo Smith and Dontavious Broadnax you might think they would fall back a bit early in the year, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Experience is expected to play a big role, much of it comes from senior standout Wide receiver and defensive back Antavious Murphy. Murphy is expected to be even better this season after leading the Bearcats in receiving and ranking second in touchdowns a season ago. Also making his return, running back Keenan Phillips who was near 100 yards per game on the ground in 2022. The most important piece is Cam Sanders who returns to his position of QB1. This summer the Bearcats offense has pushed the ball down the field. They should be one of the more explosive offenses around South Georgia.

The offense gets their first test against Eagles Landing Christian Academy at home on August 18th.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.