Atkinson County Rebels 2023 football season preview

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - New place, new mindset. Atkinson County doesn’t get the recognition some of the others around South Georgia get, but these student athletes are special on and off the field. With a new regime in place the Rebels want 2023 to be the start of a new chapter. Pearson Georgia might be small, but the talent at Atkinson County high school is no slouch.

The Rebels are often overlooked. Small in numbers but big in heart. New head football coach Bobby Jones has two jobs and one starts before they even step on the field Friday nights, as he continues to try and get kids on campus to join the team. Despite the numbers this Rebels team makes no excuses. They show up, ready to work and for coach Jones that’s all he can ask.

In order to get where they want to go Senior Quarterback Tyquavious Williams will have to lead the way. He’s ready to embrace the leadership role, but he was adamant it’s not just him they can rely on it’s all the seniors. It’s a clean slate for this Rebels squad even those seniors and one thing is very clear 2023 they plan to go out with a bang.

Atkinson season will get underway Friday August 18th at home against Brantley County.

