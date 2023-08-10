Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

APD: Autopsy confirms woman died from gunshot wounds after Albany shooting

Currently, no suspect information has been released.
Currently, no suspect information has been released.(Associated Press)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An autopsy now confirms a woman who was shot and later died on Aug. 3 in Albany died from her gunshot wounds, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Brianna Mitchell, 34, along with another victim, was shot in the abdomen in the 1300 block of East Society Avenue. Mitchell later died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, APD confirmed.

APD is now investigating the incident as a homicide. No suspect information has been released.

If anyone has information on the incident, you are asked to call Albany police at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Flint River.
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Jimmy Carter in hospice care
Jimmy Carter is ‘really sick,’ grandson says following game show exit
A new policy at cook county middle school does not allow students to talk during lunch hours or...
“No Talking” policy being enforced at Cook County middle schools, parents outraged
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville woman suspected in husband’s murder-for-hire plot released from jail
Photo of District 1 Post 2 Adel City Councilman Greg Paige
Adel city councilman arrested

Latest News

Photo of slain Crisp County Sheriff's Deputy Tyee Browne.
Man found guilty of murder in shooting of Crisp Co. deputy, sentenced to life in prison
Cordele police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are currently working to identify the...
Police: 1 killed in Cordele shooting
The City of Nashville is hoping this will promote unity and their “new city of change”.
City of Nashville proclaims August as Black Business Month
Ollie's Bargain Outlet is now open for Albany residents which creates more jobs.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in Albany