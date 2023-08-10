APD: Autopsy confirms woman died from gunshot wounds after Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An autopsy now confirms a woman who was shot and later died on Aug. 3 in Albany died from her gunshot wounds, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Brianna Mitchell, 34, along with another victim, was shot in the abdomen in the 1300 block of East Society Avenue. Mitchell later died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, APD confirmed.

APD is now investigating the incident as a homicide. No suspect information has been released.

If anyone has information on the incident, you are asked to call Albany police at (229) 431-2100.

