Albany police ask residents, businesses for access to their security cameras

The Albany Police Department is asking both residents and businesses to help them solve crimes.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is working to clear up any misinformation concerning their Fusus camera software, which is capable of tapping into surveillance cameras around the city.

“The community wants police officers’ eyes everywhere. This is the closet we’re gonna get to that,” APD Crime Analyst William Sparks said. “And with their assistance, we really could take a large chunk of these reporter crimes and have something to back them.”

The Albany Police Department is asking both residents and businesses to help them solve crimes. They are doing this by asking people and businesses to register their surveillance cameras by opting into their Fusus camera software.

Jerry Crews, who is the owner of Crews Hair Care on Slappey Boulevard, says this is something he’d be willing to participate in.

“I think it’s a good thing for the neighborhood, good for the area,” Crews said. “Good for Albany. It’ll help eliminate crime. It’d be good for crime.”

APD says officers still have to ask for permission before tapping into a homeowner’s camera if a crime happens near their home, even if they’ve opted into the program. They are also limited to the specific timeframe of the crime for reviewing the video, and only a few officers have permission to access the system at all.

“Literally, they fill out a form and it says ‘hey, here’s the address, here’s a camera’,” Sparks said. “They would be willing for you to contact them that they’ve got footage if they’ve got footage. And that’s it. They’re not connected.”

For businesses, the access is a little bit different. Officers don’t have to get permission before tapping in if there’s a crime in that area if the business has opted into Fusus.

“So for example, it’s the middle of the night and your business is burglarized. An alarm goes off. Your alarm company is going to call the 911 center. When that happens, then the Fusus, which monitors the 911 calls, is going to throw an alert through the Fusus platform,” Sparks said.

Then, surveillance footage will be analyzed to help track and potentially convict the suspect.

If you are a resident or business own in Albany and would like to find out more about the program, click here.

