6 ASU football players hospitalized after showing fatigue symptoms while practicing
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Six Albany State University football players were taken to Phoebe Wednesday due to “fatigue related-symptoms,” according to a university statement.
The players were treated and are reportedly still recovering.
It is currently unclear if the players were suffering from heat-related or other issues.
