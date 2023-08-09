Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Woman wins $4 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station

Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.
Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina woman became an instant millionaire thanks to buying a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Diane Howard bought a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket and turned it into a $4 million prize.

Howard bought her winning ticket from a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Warsaw.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her winnings.

Howard chose the lump sum payout option of $2.4 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home a little more than $1.7 million.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June. Lottery officials said the game offers six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mullins was arrested on Saturday in connection to a fatal stabbing incident in...
Arrest made in fatal stabbing incident over weekend in Fitzgerald
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8.
DAMAGE REPORTS: Storms cover South Ga. on Tuesday
No suspect information has been released at this time.
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed, 1 injured in Fitzgerald shooting
Flint River
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville woman suspected in husband’s murder-for-hire plot released from jail

Latest News

Two Florida school districts are requiring parental consent before teachers will acknowledge...
Student nicknames now need parental consent in some Florida school districts
A temporarily closed sign on the door at Rose's.
Albany’s Roses store closes temporarily due to AC issues
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22,...
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27,...
US to send $200 million in military aid to Ukraine