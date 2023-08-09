Thomas County students head back to school for 2023-24 school year

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Students in the Thomas County School system said goodbye to their summer as the first day of school was on Aug. 7.

Thomas County Middle School parents said their first of many “have a good day at school” for the 2023-24 school year.

It’s the first day back to school at the Thomas County School system and parents are trying to get in to get their kids early and on time for school. According to Assistant Principal Deann Garcia, the first day of school usually has the highest amount of traffic.

“School begins at 8 o’clock in the morning; however, we start welcoming students to the school at 7:30,” Garcia said.

The county school systems will be using an app called Remind 101 to help with the communication between parents and teachers. It’s an app designed to ensure the educational success of students.

“Teachers will notify parents of homework assignments or study activities to be done at home so if parents communicate with Remind101, then they would be able to help their students to make sure their homework is completed or maybe study for a test that’s coming up,” Garcia said.

Parents dropping off their kids say the transition from summer to back to school wasn’t too bad this year.

“Traffic was horrible as usual, it wasn’t too bad, pretty short summer, transition pretty good,” Parent Dan Burk said.

“Preparation, we just had to wake up 30 minutes earlier than normal, it was really an easy transition this year,” Sarah Creager said.

And of course, the parents aren’t forgetting the teachers, as they wish them the best of luck this school year.

“I know the work is getting harder and harder, but I just trust that it would be okay with them, and the teachers just have patience with the kids,” Grandparent Patriece Reese said.

“I’m very excited for the new year for him and things like that,” Grandmother Shelia Bell said. “It’s really looking good. He’s got promising teachers, I’m loving his teachers, I’m just loving everything about this school.”

The first day of school traffic is done, as the bell for the 2023-24 school year has rung.

