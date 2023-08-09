Terrell County Greenwave 2023 football season preview

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The other side in Dawson turned it on down the stretch after winning three of their final four games. Confidence is high for the Greenwave.

The excitement for the fall is larger than life as the Greenwave head into year five under coach Jack Harris. Over the summer while the team may have been small in numbers, the same can’t be said for their work ethic.

“I believe we are trying to build some continuity some consistency, attendance may have been down but the guys that were here really worked hard and that’s what it takes.”

Now that the fall season is here, The Greenwave will have a new signal caller in Shaheed Huckaby. In June, when he started his new role, the focus was consistency from the Quarterback. As the new year is on the horizon, that goal remains the same

“It’s a hard position to just throw somebody in so it may take a little bit more time. we certainly have a couple weeks to get him more prepared, the timing and all those kind of things. You know we’ve still got some time but that’s definitely an issue.”

Despite some growing pains this season, the Greenwave return a strong secondary that they believe will be a key part to their biggest goal this season.

“Win every ball game we can win baby, that’s why we do it.”

Terrell County will get their first opportunity to win on Friday September 1st at home against Greenville.

