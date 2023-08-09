Terrell Academy Eagles 2023 football season preview

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Every football team wants to be playing their best at of the season. The Eagles finished up 2022 losing four of their last five, so this year it’s about finishing. Terrell Academy might have a number of new faces they will rely on this year.

Next man up. The mentality that’s swirling around the eagles locker room this season. After losing a number of men up front on the offense, Terrell Academy continues to improve as their season is on the horizon despite their experience level.

“They’re doing very well. They’re young, were going to be extremely young on that side of the ball. They’re getting better each and every day and I think by the end of the year they’re going to be a great unit for us.”

While Eagles fan may notice some new faces, they’ll also see some old ones. Quarterback William Massey will be back under center for the second consecutive season. He’ll be joined by wide recevier Quindon Wright. The two mixed with a strong backfield, leave the Eagles in a confident position offensively.

“We scrimmaged the other night, we through the ball really well, both our quarterbacks did, they ran the ball well. Both our running backs did a good job and receivers, we feel really confident about that part of our game.”

While long-time head coach Murdcok is ready for football season to back up and running, there’s one part of the season he wouldn’t mind changing, saying

“I’m ready for it to cool down a bit hopefully, they said it’s supposed to be cooler next week so we’ve been fighting through it and taking plenty of breaks and practicing without pads and with pads and doing all the stuff we’re supposed to but it’s been hot out there.”

The young crew at Terrell Academy will get their first taste of friday night action on Augus t18th, on the road against Southwest Georgia Academy.

