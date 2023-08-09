Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Several first responders in Kentucky were injured while responding to a medical call Tuesday morning.

As a team of EMS workers was taking a patient out of a home, officials told WYMT the porch and steps in front of the house collapsed.

The four first responders and the patient reportedly fell between 15 and 20 feet.

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The patient wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear what caused the porch to collapse.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mullins was arrested on Saturday in connection to a fatal stabbing incident in...
Arrest made in fatal stabbing incident over weekend in Fitzgerald
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8.
DAMAGE REPORTS: Storms cover South Ga. on Tuesday
No suspect information has been released at this time.
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed, 1 injured in Fitzgerald shooting
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
Photo of Lindsay Shiver.
Thomasville woman suspected in husband’s murder-for-hire plot likely to be released from jail

Latest News

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof
Taylor Swift's Eras tour brings big bucks to local economies. (Source: CNN/JEANINE...
Taylor Swift's tour makes economic impact
FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A...
A Texas man on a trip to spread his dad’s ashes died of heat stroke in Utah
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won’t be easy