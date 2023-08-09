Ask the Expert
Phoebe hosts bench dedication ceremony for Deerfield-Windsor Lower School staff member

Phoebe's Lighthouse is hosting a bench dedication ceremony in honor of Frank Brown.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Frank Brown started as the custodian at Deerfield-Windsor Lower School in 1977. He worked there for more than 46 years.

Last year, he passed away after a battle with cancer, but before he did, students at Deerfield-Windsor Lower School decided to support The Light House at Phoebe in his honor by raising over $15,000.

“I knew him because he saw about my children would they would show up for school,” Dr. Jay McAfee at Phoebe said. “He was the smiling face that was there to welcome them. And on the flip side, I got to know him as a patient. I took care of him at the cancer center here. I’m a radiation oncologist, and I was a part of the treatment team.”

The Light House serves as a place for traveling families to stay during their cancer treatment. It was chosen because Brown stayed at a similar facility in Atlanta during the days of his treatment.

Staff at Phoebe say they hope the bench will serve many purposes.

“It’s a place for people to be able to kind of sit down and reflect on what’s good in life,” McAfee said. “We’ve got a place here where folks from out of town can stay and have a place to rest their head and get food and get to know other patients that are walking through the journey. It’s a place to find strength. It’s a place to find support.”

“He had a very good heart and he loved people,” Lillie Gaiters, Brown’s sister, said. “I may be resting in my grave, not a word can I say. But may the works that I have done speak for me... that’s what he would say.”

If you’d like to find out more information about the Light House or want to see how you can donate, click here.

