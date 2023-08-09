Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Best Life

Naming contest in its final stages for National Indoor Soccer League Albany team

Like all other NISL clubs, every game day will feature a doubleheader of action that includes...
Like all other NISL clubs, every game day will feature a doubleheader of action that includes both a men’s and women’s contest. (Source: Raycom Media)((Source: Raycom Media))
By Rowan Edmonds and WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is getting its own National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) team, and the contest to name it is in its final stages.

South Georgia residents have been engaged in the process of naming the team since it was first announced that games will to be held at the Albany Civic Center, part of the Flint River Entertainment Complex. Like all other NISL clubs, every game day will feature a doubleheader of action that includes both a men’s and women’s contest.

The suggestions have been narrowed down from those previously submitted, with Albany Soul and Albany Aces remaining the final options.

Fans are now asked to cast their votes between the two by visiting Vote On Team Name- Albany, Ga. Voting will remain open through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. The final tally of votes will determine the team’s name and will be announced at a yet-to-be-scheduled press conference.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Mullins was arrested on Saturday in connection to a fatal stabbing incident in...
Arrest made in fatal stabbing incident over weekend in Fitzgerald
A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday, August 8.
DAMAGE REPORTS: Storms cover South Ga. on Tuesday
No suspect information has been released at this time.
NEW DETAILS: 1 killed, 1 injured in Fitzgerald shooting
According to the incident report, an opening employee noticed the gate’s lock to the storage...
APD: Albany business robbed of more than $30K worth of property
Two suspects arrested in Turner County for traffic stop that led to the discovery of drugs and...
Turner Co. traffic stops leads to drug bust, 2 arrested

Latest News

Terrell County 2023 football season preview
Terrell County Greenwave 2023 football season preview
Terrell Academy County 2023 football season preview
Terrell Academy Eagles 2023 football season preview
Brookwood 2023 football season preview
Brookwood School Warriors 2023 football season preview
Cook 2023 football season preview
Cook Hornets 2023 football season preview