Naming contest in its final stages for National Indoor Soccer League Albany team

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is getting its own National Indoor Soccer League (NISL) team, and the contest to name it is in its final stages.

South Georgia residents have been engaged in the process of naming the team since it was first announced that games will to be held at the Albany Civic Center, part of the Flint River Entertainment Complex. Like all other NISL clubs, every game day will feature a doubleheader of action that includes both a men’s and women’s contest.

The suggestions have been narrowed down from those previously submitted, with Albany Soul and Albany Aces remaining the final options.

Fans are now asked to cast their votes between the two by visiting Vote On Team Name- Albany, Ga. Voting will remain open through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. The final tally of votes will determine the team’s name and will be announced at a yet-to-be-scheduled press conference.

